In context: Avid PC gamers or fans of in-depth space sims have probably heard of Star Citizen. It's easily one of the most controversial crowdfunded games out there, and there are several reasons for that. For starters, the game has been in development since 2011, and it's still a long, long ways off from delivering on its original promises -- indeed, the game's scope has become so massive that it's been split up into two separate experiences.

However, as concerning as that might be for fans of Chris Roberts' work, that's not the sole reason the game has made headlines so often over the years. No, the game's latest public controversies almost always surround egregious ship pricing. Ships, for the unaware, are essentially how you buy into the Star Citizen ecosystem, as there isn't a traditional "pre-order" for the game.

Back in May of 2018, Roberts Space Industries (RSI), the game's developer, allowed customers to purchase a $27,000 ship pack. This pack contained virtually every ship released up to that point, but it was only available to a select group of users (more on this group in a moment).

Now, RSI has quietly announced the $675 Aegis Nautilus Solstice, a lightweight-looking "limited edition" ship with the ability to drop mines. Or, at least, it might have that ability in the future. The Nautilus Solstice hasn't actually arrived in Star Citizen yet, nor are there any mine-laying features in the game as of writing.

It's worth noting that the ship's unveiling occurred during a "special VIP dinner" held by RSI for Chairman's Club members. The Club is an exclusive group restricted to those who have purchased a "minimum" of $1,000 in digital content. Tickets to the dinner, PC Gamer reports, were priced at a whopping $274.73.

The $675 version of the Nautilus is only available to Chairman's Club members, and it features a unique white, gold, and black color scheme. Somewhat surprisingly, the default, non-limited edition version of the Nautilus (it lacks the "Solstice" name and colors) costs even more at $725, and it's the only way the average user can get their hands on the mine-bearing ship.