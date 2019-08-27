Something to look forward to: Now that we know Google is no longer using confectionary-themed code names for each new version of Android, the question is: when will the next version of the mobile operating system arrive? According to recent reports, the stable build will launch for Pixel phones on September 3.

Google had long released new versions of Android in alphabetical order—Cupcake, Donut, Éclair, Froyo, Gingerbread, etc. The upcoming version had been known as Android Q, but the company last week announced that it was abandoning the dessert tray for a simple numeric naming system: Android 10, 11, 12, and so on. At least it won’t have to think of a dessert that starts with a Q.

There’s been no official announcement regarding Android 10’s release, but Phone Arena claims it will launch on September 3. Citing two independent Google Support agents, the publication writes that the update will hit Pixel devices first.

It’s expected that Android 10 will arrive on all Pixel devices, from the original 2016 handsets through to the current Pixel 3/3XL, 3a/3a XL.

As is always the case, owners of other Android devices will be waiting longer for Android 10 to be pushed out to their handsets. The only company to reveal its plans so far has been HMD global. Owners of its Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, and Nokia 7.1 phones are set to receive Android 10 in the fourth quarter of this year. Other OEMs could be rolling out the update around the same time and at the start of next year, but we’ll have to wait and see.