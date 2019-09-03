In brief: With a new submission in the 3DMark database, it would appear Intel already has samples of its Lakefield chips out in the wild. Lakefield will use Intel's 3D Forevos chip stacking technology, combining multiple dies and manufacturing processes to create a "hybrid x86 processor."

Reputed hardware leaker APISAK discovered an interesting entry in the 3DMark database over the weekend, one that points to Intel's Lakefield processors boasting the chipmaker's 3D Foveros chip stacking technology. APISAK secured a screenshot of the entry, in addition to breaking the news via Twitter.

LKF @ 3.10GHz



Gpu Score 11XX

Physics Score 52XX



(Fire Strike)https://t.co/UZmsoAAmRt — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) September 2, 2019

Per the 3DMark entry, the unidentified processor is a five-core part, clocked at 3.1 GHz. According to APISAK, the chip managed a physics score of 5,200 points with a GPU score of 1,100 in FireStrike. Being that this is early silicon, likely an engineering sample, performance and clock speeds could change.

With 3D Forevos, we know that Intel indeed plans to use a five-core configuration with Lakefield chips, using an approach similar to that of ARM's big.LITTLE architecture. Intel will use one "big" Sunny Cove core, in addition to four "little" Atom Tremont cores, forming what Intel calls a hybrid x86 processor. Lakefield chips will also use a variant of Intel's Gen11 graphics solution, offering up to 64 execution units (EUs).

At Hot Chips 31, Intel stated it was targeting the end of Q419 for production samples of Lakefield.