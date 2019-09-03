Why it matters: Now that Wi-Fi 6 is here, more companies are releasing routers supporting the next-generation standard. Joining the list is TP-Link, which has just announced the Archer AX50—its first router to support Wi-Fi 6.

Featuring the Intel Home Wi-Fi WAV654 Chipset, the AX3000 dual band Archer AX50 router offers expected max wireless throughput of 2,402 Mbps on 5GHz and 574 Mbps on 2.4GHz. TP-Link says it will pair perfectly “with new Intel Wi-Fi 6 Gig+ PCs and laptops, allowing numerous bandwidth-intensive tasks to run smoothly at the same time.”

Back in October last year, the Wi-Fi alliance announced it was changing its naming system to make it easier for consumers to understand which Wi-Fi generation was being used. 802.11m became Wi-Fi 4, 802.11ac became Wi-Fi 5, and 802.11ax is labelled as Wi-Fi 6.

Wi-Fi 6, also known as ‘high-efficiency wireless,’ boasts several improvements over previous generations. It brings 3x maximum wireless throughput, 4x capacity for devices, and 75 percent reduced latency, along with improved security features.

Thanks to technologies such as OFDMA, the Archer AX50’s greater capacity offers reliable connections for up to 256 devices, which should be enough for even the most gadget-packed homes.

Another feature of the Archer AX50 is Alexa integration, meaning you can use Amazon’s digital assistant to control the router via voice commands, such as prioritizing devices or turning off LEDs. It also comes with 4 gigabit LAN ports, one gigabit WAN port, and one USB 3.0 port.

TP-Link didn’t say how much the Archer AX50 will cost or when it’ll be released. You can read about the router on the company’s website.

To learn more about Wi-Fi 6, check out our extensive explainer.