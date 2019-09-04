Bottom line: Logitech's productivity-focused MX Master has always been highly praised for its ease of use and features. Now, the company has further refined the mouse for its third-generation, called the MX Master 3. Alongside it, a new MX Keys keyboard has been announced that looks like a cheaper version of the company's Craft keyboard.

It's hard to top the Logitech MX Master 2S. The highly customizable mouse has found a place on the desks of many productivity users who admire its ease of use, long-lasting battery and features such as the Easy-Switch button that allows switching between 3 paired devices and its Flow software that enables cross-platform file sharing between Windows and macOS.

With the MX Master 3, the company wants to raise the bar even further. "MX Master 3 is instant precision and infinite potential. It’s the most advanced Master Series mouse yet – designed for creatives and engineered for coders. If you can think it, you can master it," says Logitech.

Major upgrades to the mouse include USB-C for interfacing, and aluminum top and side scroll wheels and magnets, instead of mechanical gears, to control scroll movement of items on screen. While the previous gears-based model might have annoyed some users with its slightly tacky sound (not me), the use of magnets ensures quick scrolls (up to 1,000 lines in a second) and nearly silent operation.

Other updates include Linux compatibility and the placement of the back/forward buttons that are now located below the side scroll. The 4,000 DPI sensor is carried over from the previous model and Logitech says that a full charge can last up to 70 days (much like the 2S) and you can get 3 hours of use from just a one-minute charge.

Also debuting in Logitech's Master Series of products is the MX Keys keyboard. Retaining the same productivity focus, this model looks similar in design and features to the company's Craft keyboard but removes the "Crown" dial and is cheaper to buy.

The MX Keys can last up to 10 days on a single charge with back-lighting enabled or usage can be extended to five months with the lights off. Thanks to ambient sensors, the back-lighting adjusts according to your surroundings.

To finish things off, there's a $20 MX Palm rest for the aforementioned keyboard for "premium, no-slip support for hours of comfortable typing." Both the mouse and keyboard cost $100 each and are expected to ship later this month.