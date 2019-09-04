Amazon is taking up to 40% off select Netgear routers and modems today only. This includes Netgear's Orbi line, the clear winner in our roundup of mesh wireless systems. Other deals include the latest model MacBook Pro with a 9th-gen Core i9 processor currently getting a $400 discount. If you missed last week's Dell XPS deals, today there's a config of the XPS 8930 with GTX 1660 that has gone on sale for just $700, while the Alienware m15 gaming laptop got a $125 price drop.

The Core i5-9400F has also received a price cut down to $130 which puts it on par to the previous-gen Ryzen 2600. For gaming only builds, the 9400F performs really well.

Featured Deals

Today Only: Up to 40% off Netgear Routers and Modems at Amazon. Save up to 40% off Netgear Routers and Modems from Amazon, like the R6900P AC1900 dual-band router, R8000P AC4000 tri-band router, C7000 AC1900 WiFi cable modem router, and more.

Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Tower Desktop with GTX 1660, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $699.99 at Dell (use code: XPSDTAFF01 - list price $1099.99). Ends soon. Get this config of the XPS 8930 desktop for only $700. Features a 9th gen i5 6-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD.

at Dell (use code: - list price $1099.99). Ends soon. Get this config of the XPS 8930 desktop for only $700. Features a 9th gen i5 6-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD. Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i7-9700 8-core Tower Desktop with GTX 1050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $949.99 at Dell (use code: DTXPSAFF1 - list price $1399.99). Coupon code is still live. Save $450 off the XPS 8930 desktop with coupon. Features a 9th gen i7 8-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

at Dell (use code: - list price $1399.99). Coupon code is still live. Save $450 off the XPS 8930 desktop with coupon. Features a 9th gen i7 8-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Price Drop: Alienware m15 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-core 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop with GTX 1060 for $788.49 at Dell (use code: IGD17 - list price $1379.99). This is about $125 less than the price we saw last week. Features an 8th gen i7 6-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GPU, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD.

at Dell (use code: - list price $1379.99). This is about $125 less than the price we saw last week. Features an 8th gen i7 6-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GPU, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD. Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i7-9700 8-core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD + $200 Visa Prepaid Card for $1286.49 at Dell (use code: IGD17 - list price $2129.99). Save over an extra $260 with coupon, getting the lowest price we've seen for this config. Includes a $200 Visa Prepaid Card. Features a 9th gen i7 8-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD.

at Dell (use code: - list price $2129.99). Save over an extra $260 with coupon, getting the lowest price we've seen for this config. Includes a $200 Visa Prepaid Card. Features a 9th gen i7 8-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. Today Only: Netgear Nighthawk R6900P AC1900 Dual-Band Smart WiFi Router (Up to 1800 sq ft) for $92.49 at Amazon (list price $150.56). Save 39% off the Netgear Nighthawk R6900P smart WiFi router. Features AC1900 dual-band for up to 1900 Mbps, and covers up to 1,800 sq ft. If you're looking for faster speeds, get the X6S R8000P AC4000 tri-band router for only $180.

at Amazon (list price $150.56). Save 39% off the Netgear Nighthawk R6900P smart WiFi router. Features AC1900 dual-band for up to 1900 Mbps, and covers up to 1,800 sq ft. If you're looking for faster speeds, get the X6S R8000P AC4000 tri-band router for only $180. Today Only: Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem (Up to 300 Mbps) for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $62.99). Get the inexpensive Netgear CM500 cable modem for just $50. Best for plans up to 300 Mbps. Compatible with Xfinity by Comcast, COX, and Spectrum.

at Amazon (list price $62.99). Get the inexpensive Netgear CM500 cable modem for just $50. Best for plans up to 300 Mbps. Compatible with Xfinity by Comcast, COX, and Spectrum. Today Only: Netgear Nighthawk C7000 AC1900 DOCSIS 3.0 WiFi Cable Modem Router (Up to 400 Mbps, 1800 sq ft) for $134.49 at Amazon (list price $209.99). Save 36% off the Netgear Nighthawk C7000 WiFi cable modem router combo. Best for plans up to 400 Mbps, and covers up to 1,800 sq ft.

at Amazon (list price $209.99). Save 36% off the Netgear Nighthawk C7000 WiFi cable modem router combo. Best for plans up to 400 Mbps, and covers up to 1,800 sq ft. Today Only: Netgear Orbi RBK33 AC2200 Wall-Plug Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (Up to 5,000 sq ft) for $194.49 at Amazon (list price $259.51). Save 25% off the Netgear Orbi RBK33 wall-plug whole home mesh WiFi system. Includes the WiFi router and two wall-plug satellite extenders. Up to 2.2Gbps speeds, covers up to 5,000 sq ft.

at Amazon (list price $259.51). Save 25% off the Netgear Orbi RBK33 wall-plug whole home mesh WiFi system. Includes the WiFi router and two wall-plug satellite extenders. Up to 2.2Gbps speeds, covers up to 5,000 sq ft. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Core i9 8-core 15" 2880x1800 Retina Display Laptop with Radeon Pro 560x, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $2399.99 at Amazon (list price $2799). Save $400 off the new MacBook Pro. Features a 9th gen i9 8-core processor, Radeon Pro 560x graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

at Amazon (list price $2799). Save $400 off the new MacBook Pro. Features a 9th gen i9 8-core processor, Radeon Pro 560x graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Dell Vostro 14 3000 Intel Core i3-7020U Win10 Pro Laptop for $299 at Dell (use code: BIZLT299 - list price $780.42). This deal is back. Get the Vostro 14 3000 for just $299 with coupon code. Features a 7th gen i3 dual-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD.

at Dell (use code: - list price $780.42). This deal is back. Get the Vostro 14 3000 for just $299 with coupon code. Features a 7th gen i3 dual-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD. 75" TCL 75S425 4K UHD Roku Smart LED HDTV for $799.99 at Amazon (list price $1299.99). Save $500 off this 2019 model 75" TCL 4K Smart Roku TV. At $800, this is a great price for a 2019 model 4K TV by TCL.

at Amazon (list price $1299.99). Save $500 off this 2019 model 75" TCL 4K Smart Roku TV. At $800, this is a great price for a 2019 model 4K TV by TCL. Intel Core i5-9400F 6-Core Desktop Processor (Up to 4.1GHz Turbo) for $129.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99). Get the 9th gen Intel Core i5-9400F desktop processor for only $130. Features 6 cores/6 threads and 2.9GHz base clock speed with up to 4.1GHz Max Turbo.

at Amazon (list price $149.99). Get the 9th gen Intel Core i5-9400F desktop processor for only $130. Features 6 cores/6 threads and 2.9GHz base clock speed with up to 4.1GHz Max Turbo. Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $169.99 at Amazon (list price $199). Save an extra $10 off Apple AirPods with wireless charging case compared to last week. New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.