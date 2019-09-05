A hot potato: Facebook said it designed its dating service with safety, security and privacy in mind. Users will be able to block and report anyone. You also won’t be matched up with any of your Facebook friends (unless you add them to your Secret Crush list) and you can even choose not to match with friends of friends. Furthermore, anyone you have previously blocked will not be suggested as a match.

Facebook’s inaugural dating service is now live in the US, aiming to help people start “meaningful relationships” based on common interests. Facebook said it takes the work out of creating a dating profile and gives users a more authentic look at who someone really is.

Facebook announced intentions to hitch a ride aboard the online dating bandwagon more than 16 months ago. We haven’t heard much about the service since but that’s partly because Facebook has been focusing on launching the product in other regions first.

Facebook Dating is currently available in 19 other markets including Brazil, Canada, Mexico and Thailand and is coming to Europe in early 2020.

The social network said it is also enabling the ability to integrate Instagram posts directly into your Facebook Dating profile. You can even add Instagram followers (and Facebook friends) to your Secret Crush list and by the end of the year, you’ll be able to add Facebook and Instagram Stories to your dating profile as well.

Facebook hasn't done much lately to instill trust among its user base – quite the opposite, in fact. Indeed, the service’s biggest challenge will be convincing users to trust them with their dating life.