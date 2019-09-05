Nintendo adds 20 SNES games to Switch Online service
Adding more value to the subscription serviceBy Shawn Knight
Why it matters: Nintendo continues to add value to its Switch Online subscription service. Today’s news is proof of that, even for those that disagree with Nintendo’s revamped retro strategy (I’m looking at you, Nintendo 64 Classic). All hope isn’t lost, however, as additional code discovered earlier this year points to two new emulators, one of which could be for the Nintendo 64 (the other might be for the Game Boy).
Nintendo on Thursday added a brand new library of retro games to its Switch Online service. From today, Switch Online subscribers in the US will have access to 20 Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) games alongside the more than 45 NES titles already available.
The first 20 SNES games coming to the service are as follows:
- Brawl Brothers
- Demon’s Crest
- Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
- Kirby’s Dream Land 3
- Star Fox
- Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island
- Super Puyo Puyo 2
- Super Tennis
- Breath of Fire
- F-Zero
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- Pilotwings
- Stunt Race FX
- Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Soccer
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
Rumors of SNES games being added to Switch Online first surfaced back in January with the discovery of code hidden in the service. The rumored game list varies a bit from what was referenced in the code but several of the promised titles did indeed make the cut.
Nintendo also announced a SNES-style Switch Online controller to help recapture the original feel of these classic games. The wireless gamepad is priced at $29.99 and is available exclusively for Switch Online members.