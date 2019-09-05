Why it matters: Nintendo continues to add value to its Switch Online subscription service. Today’s news is proof of that, even for those that disagree with Nintendo’s revamped retro strategy (I’m looking at you, Nintendo 64 Classic). All hope isn’t lost, however, as additional code discovered earlier this year points to two new emulators, one of which could be for the Nintendo 64 (the other might be for the Game Boy).

Nintendo on Thursday added a brand new library of retro games to its Switch Online service. From today, Switch Online subscribers in the US will have access to 20 Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) games alongside the more than 45 NES titles already available.

The first 20 SNES games coming to the service are as follows:

Brawl Brothers

Demon’s Crest

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

Kirby’s Dream Land 3

Star Fox

Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

Super Puyo Puyo 2

Super Tennis

Breath of Fire

F-Zero

Kirby’s Dream Course

Pilotwings

Stunt Race FX

Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Soccer

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Rumors of SNES games being added to Switch Online first surfaced back in January with the discovery of code hidden in the service. The rumored game list varies a bit from what was referenced in the code but several of the promised titles did indeed make the cut.

Nintendo also announced a SNES-style Switch Online controller to help recapture the original feel of these classic games. The wireless gamepad is priced at $29.99 and is available exclusively for Switch Online members.