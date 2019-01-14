Something to look forward to: Code hidden in Nintendo's online subscription service suggests SNES games could be inbound. Additional code discoveries point to a future that could involve other platforms like the Game Boy and the Nintendo 64. It's not the classic consoles that retro gamers have called for but it's' the next best thing.

When Nintendo’s online service launched last September for the Switch, it included access to 20 NES classics. Nintendo has expanded on this value-adding bundle over the past several months, most recently adding Blaster Master and Zelda II: The Adventure of Link to the collection.

If recently unearthed evidence proves accurate, Nintendo could be gearing up to further bolster the value proposition of Nintendo Switch Online.

Twitter user @KapuccinoHeck recently discovered code in Nintendo Switch Online referencing the following 22 Super Nintendo titles:

Super Mario Kart

Super Soccer

Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past

Demon's Crest

Yoshi's island

Stunt Race FX

Kirby's Dream Course

Pop'n Twinbee

Star Fox

Contra 3

Kirby Super Star

Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Kirby's Dream Land 3

Super Metroid

Super Mario World

Pilotwings

F-ZERO

Star Fox 2

Super Punch-Out

The Legend of the Mystical Ninja

Super Mario All-Stars

Breath of Fire 2

Another dataminer, @OatmealDome on Twitter, additionally discovered four different emulator types: Kachikachi (NES Classic), Canoe (SNES Classic) and two others, Hiyoko and Count. Could these be for the long-rumored Game Boy Classic and Nintendo 64 Classic?

Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aimé last November shot down rumors of additional Classic Edition consoles and said further interactions with classic games would come via the Nintendo Switch Online service. The online code discovery seems to suggest that is indeed Nintendo’s intent.