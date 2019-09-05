In brief: Amazon is offering LG’s G8 ThinQ smartphone for $350 off its usual asking price for a limited time, bringing the total for the unlocked handset down to just $499.99. Unlike international models which feature three rear-facing cameras, units for sale in the US only have two rear cameras – a 12-megapixel standard shooter and a 16-megapixel super wide-angle lens, both with optical image stabilization and phase detection autofocus. The 8-megapixel front-facing camera is of the standard autofocus variety.

Announced in February and launched a month later, the LG G8 ThinQ features a 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED display (3,120 x 1,440 resolution, 564 PPI) that’s coated in Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage (expandable via microSD card slot).

The phone’s 3,500mAh battery charges via USB Type-C or wirelessly, your choice. The G8 ThinQ also carries an IP68 dust and water resistant rating and ships with Android 9 Pie.

Normally priced at $849.99, the flagship is being offered to Amazon Prime members for just $499.99 for a limited time. It is unclear how much longer the deal will be on the table so if you’re interested, you may want to get it while the getting is good.