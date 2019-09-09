In brief: High-speed 5G wireless technology has already begun to roll out for smartphones, but for some tech companies, that isn't good enough. They want to bring 5G to a much wider variety of devices, including smart TVs. Samsung and SK Telecom are two such firms: the pair have teamed up today to develop the world's first-ever 5G, 8K TV.

To achieve that goal, Samsung and SK Telecom will be racing against time. As we reported back in May, Huawei is planning to unveil a similar device later this year, so the companies could be in close competition over the coming months.

Of course, whether or not this product will find an audience in the first place remains to be seen. Current 5G coverage is spotty at best, and meaningful 8K content is almost non-existent. It doesn't help that 8K TVs tend to be quite expensive -- combine that with a 5G implementation, and who knows how many mortgages you might have to take out to pay for one of these devices.

Interestingly, it sounds like the device won't rely on true 8K content to operate. SK Telecom stated in an announcement that the TV will use "AI Upscaling" to boost the resolution of full HD and UHD images to 8K.

Unfortunately, we have no idea how much the TV will cost, what specs it might boast (beyond the ones mentioned above), or when it might launch. The partnership between Samsung and SK Telecom is still new, so we could be waiting quite some time before the device gets so much as an official tease. Regardless, if you have any interest in this idea at all, stay tuned -- we'll keep you updated on the product's development.