In brief: For creative, media and entertainment professionals, LaCie has launched three new SSD models in its Rugged line-up of portable storage solutions, namely the LaCie Rugged SSD Pro, LaCie Rugged SSD and the LaCie Rugged BOSS SSD.

LaCie is looking to improve connectivity on the go for those in tough environments with its three new Rugged SSD models. All are IP67 certified for dust and water resistance, feature shockproof bodies for accidental drops and can survive after being driven over by the crushing weight of a two-ton car.

They also have multi-year warranties that include Seagate's Rescue Data Recovery Services and also come with a one-month complimentary membership to Adobe's suite of Creative Cloud Apps.

Let's go through the details that differentiate each model.

LaCie Rugged SSD Pro

The most expensive and high-end of the bunch, the Rugged SSD Pro features Thunderbolt 3 connectivity over USB 3.1 and has a Seagate FireCuda NVME SSD inside for speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s. Aimed at 8K content creators, the drive has a five-year limited warranty and comes in two capacities: 1TB ($399) and 2TB ($699.99).

LaCie Rugged SSD

For 4K projects, the Rugged SSD offers transfer speeds of up to 950 MB/s through its USB 3.1 Gen 2 connection and comes in three capacities: 500GB ($179.99), 1TB ($299.99) and 2TB ($499.99).

LaCie Rugged BOSS SSD

For even more mobility, there's the Rugged BOSS SSD that lets users go computer-free by directly connecting the drive and managing content through a phone or tablet.

The drive comes in 1TB capacity, costs $449.99, supports speeds of up to 430MB/s, and also features direct file transfers through a USB-A port or an SD card slot. It's powered by an in-built battery and also has a status screen to show real-time updates regarding transfers, capacity and battery life.

The BOSS SSD can also double as a portable power pack for recharging phones and cameras and comes with a micro-USB and lightning cable in the packaging for connecting Android/iOS devices with the LaCie BOSS app.

"Combining 40 years of Seagate’s passion and 30 years of LaCie’s creativity, the new Rugged solutions are designed to help M&E professionals move their data and ideas forward; turning projects into industry-recognized accomplishments," said Jeff Fochtman, vice president of Consumer Solution and Global Marketing for Seagate and LaCie brands. No word yet on the drives' availability.