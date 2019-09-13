Bottom line: Apple's Arcade gaming subscription service launches on 19th September and is bringing over 100 titles to the company's ecosystem. However, those without an iPad, iPhone, Mac or an Apple TV can still get to experience these titles as long as they're on a gaming platform other than Android.

Apple's $4.99/mo Arcade service is an aggressive entry into the world of gaming, especially with a library of 100+ titles available on launch. However, as 9to5Mac notes, many of the titles that the company says will be "exclusive to Apple Arcade" are also available on other platforms like PC or video game consoles.

Case in point being Sayonara: Wild Hearts, which Apple demoed during its September iPhone event. It's a title that will also be available on the Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

As it turns out, game developers looking to feature their games on Apple Arcade have to comply with two restrictions. The first being that their titles would remain mobile exclusive and hence cannot be released on other mobile operating systems (i.e. Android) and secondly, these games cannot appear in another subscription service.

What's interesting to note here is that despite the Nintendo Switch being a 'mobile' gaming device, its form factor won't be stopping it from getting Arcade titles.

Apple's gaming service is set to launch next week with a dedicated tab in the App Store and comes with a one-month free trial.