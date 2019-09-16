Rumor mill: When it comes to Samsung’s flagship Galaxy phones, the company has long released its S line at the start of the year followed by the latest Note handset around summertime. But according to a new rumor, the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 could be the last to carry their respective names.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass writes that Samsung is considering the future of its Galaxy branding, which includes eliminating both the Note and S names and merging the two handsets into one.

The Note and the S phones have long come with overlapping features; the main difference between the two being the Note’s stylus. Blass tweeted that the two phones could be fused into a single handset—essentially an S-series with an S-Pen—that will be released in the first half of the year and possibly be called the Galaxy One.

While only releasing one flagship at the start of the year would leave a gap where the Note launch used to be, it’s possible that this space will be taken up by the Galaxy Fold successors—assuming the device’s upcoming US relaunch isn’t a flop. Despite all the problems the bendable handset has experienced, we’ve heard that Samsung has plans to create successors.

The idea that Samsung will get rid of both its Note and S-series does sound far-fetched, so maybe take this one with a heavy pinch of salt, but Blass says it comes from a solid source. There have, however, been previous rumors claiming the Note and S-series wold merge, so it appears Samsung is at the very least considering the move.