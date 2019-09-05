What just happened? We knew it was coming, and now Samsung has confirmed it: the Galaxy Fold relaunches tomorrow. It will be available in South Korea on September 6, arriving in other markets, including the US, “in [the] coming weeks.” According to some sources, it will hit American shores on September 27.

The saga of when the Fold would be re-released has been ongoing since the original April 26 launch was postponed. We’ve seen plenty of reports over the months claiming its relaunch was imminent, but Samsung wanted to ensure all the display issues had been addressed before putting it back in consumers' hands.

PSA: There's a layer that appears to be a screen protector on the Galaxy Fold's display. It's NOT a screen protector. Do NOT remove it.



I got this far peeling it off before the display spazzed and blacked out. Started over with a replacement. pic.twitter.com/ZhEG2Bqulr — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 17, 2019

In July, Samsung said the Fold would be released this month, though not everyone was convinced. But reports from South Korea backing up this claim, and the fact pre-registration for the device opened up this week suggested that the handset really was on its way. Now, Samsung has confirmed it.

“[…] during the past several months, our team has been refining the Galaxy Fold to ensure we can provide the best possible experience. We learned from the feedback we received, and not only applied those lessons to the Galaxy Fold’s design but also took the time to rethink the entire consumer experience from purchase to unboxing and post-purchase service,” Samsung wrote.

“In the coming weeks, the Galaxy Fold will be available in Cosmos Black and Space Silver for U.S. customers.”

While no official US relaunch date for the Fold was given, Bloomberg’s sources say it is coming to the country on September 27.

The announcement means Samsung is going to beat Huawei in the race to get a folding device to market. The Chinese giant’s Mate X had its June release delayed, and it reportedly won’t arrive before November.

Despite all the problems, Samsung is confident there’s a market for folding handsets. The company is reportedly working on another foldable phone set to release in 2020. This model collapses down to a square clamshell and is smaller, thinner, and cheaper than the $2,000 Fold. Hopefully, this one won't have any technical problems.