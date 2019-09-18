Something to look forward to: A support document for Windows 10 (1903) indicates that Microsoft plans to introduce a new modular version of Windows 10 called Windows Core OS. The software is supposedly meant to be a low-level access operating system to serve as a platform for accommodating devices with multiple form factors, such as laptops, desktops, dual-screen/foldable devices, collaborative displays like the Surface Hub 2, HoloLens 2 mixed reality smartglasses, and the Xbox gaming console.

Windows Latest reports multiple mentions of "Windows Core OS" in a support document for Windows 10 (1903) published by Microsoft earlier this year, making it the first time the company has officially labeled this software that's widely expected to be a modular version of Windows 10.

Microsoft's own hardware such as the HoloLens 2 and Surface Hub 2 have been reportedly running this software underneath, and the highly-anticipated "Centaurus" that's powered by a new "Lite" version is most likely running it on top of Windows Core OS, according to Tom's Hardware.

The Windows 10 help document that refers to this software in three instances (added on April 19, 2019), relates to basic level Windows diagnostic events and fields :

wcmp The Windows Shell Composer ID.

wPId The Windows Core OS product ID.

wsID the Windows Core OS session ID.

Microsoft is expected to use Windows Core OS as a base for supporting multiple device form factors with other versions of Windows built on top. The new "Lite" version of Windows apparently sits on top of this core and is said to have a "vague familiarity with what we know today as Windows from a UI perspective."

It's very likely that the company will shed some light on Windows Core OS in its upcoming Surface event scheduled for October 2nd, so we'll be able to learn more about the new software pretty soon.