Something to look forward to: After Apple had a go with its fall event, Microsoft is looking to stir things up at its Surface event next month, starting with its next iteration of the Surface laptop, which this year will reportedly have AMD processors in a new 15-inch variant. Alongside a new Surface Pro and other updated hardware, Microsoft might also tease a dual-screen Surface-branded device code-named 'Centaurus,' which it has been demonstrating internally over the past few months.

Microsoft began sending out invitations to its annual Surface event last month and as with any other highly anticipated product launch, there's now more information around what we can expect this year as the date draws close.

The first of it has to do with how Microsoft will refresh its laptop lineup with the addition of a new 15-inch variant for its refreshed Surface Laptop 2 that has only had a 13.5-inch display up-till now. Also, in line with our previous report of Microsoft experimenting with AMD silicon, it looks like the company has decided to debut it on the upcoming Surface Laptop 3.

As WinFuture reports, this bigger model will be running AMD APUs instead of the usual Intel silicon with up to three AMD SKUs encountered as of yet, allowing Microsoft to join OEMs like HP and Lenovo in offering both Intel and AMD chips in their laptop line-up.

While the AMD chips couldn't be identified from the retailer's database, Microsoft is expected to use either the Ryzen 3000H or U series depending upon how thin and light it plans to go with the bigger 15-inch Surface Laptop 3.

Other uncertainties around this development are whether Intel chips will also be an option on the new laptop variant and if other hardware, such as the expected refreshes of the Surface Pro 6, Surface Book 2, Surface Go or Surface Studio 2, also feature AMD silicon, all of which have always used Intel inside.

Besides the usual incremental update of its Surface devices, Microsoft is also expected to reveal its entry into the true wireless earbuds market. And while that looks like another AirPods alternative, the company might also have its "One more thing..." announcement at the event with its dual-screen 'Centaurus,' a device that was given an internal employees' hands-on earlier this year and can reportedly run Android apps as well.

With the Surface event happening in New York just over two weeks from now, we don't have to wait long to see what Microsoft has in store for us.