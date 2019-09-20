Facepalm: Robocalls are annoying, but fortunately, some networks are beginning to implement SHAKEN/STIR technology to fight them. Unfortunately, smartphone makers are part of the equation, and Apple has failed to implement call verification in a useful way.

SHAKEN/STIR is a call authentication framework that is supposed to verify if the numbers coming in are spoofed or not. The FCC is pushing carriers to have the technology put in place by the end of the year. So far, only AT&T and T-Mobile have working systems in the US.

However, for the system to function properly, cell phones have to be able to identify the signal from the SHAKEN/STIR network. Android has already made updates that notify users if a call has been “verified” before they answer.

The Verge notes that with the release of iOS 13, Apple has updated the operating system to identify authenticated calls. However, it does not display a verification as the phone is ringing.The only way to know if a number is real is to either answer or let it ring through to voicemail, and then look in the call log to see if the caller has a checkmark, indicating it is a verified number.

Since pulling up the log is after-the-fact, it somewhat defeats the purpose of the system. Of course, it does beat not having it at all, but Apple certainly should reconsider its current verification method.