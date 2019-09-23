Rumor mill: While its launch is almost certainly at least a year away, Sony has revealed plenty of details about the PlayStation 5, but there’s one thing it hasn’t mentioned: a PS5 Pro model. According to a new rumor, not only will there be a more powerful Pro version of the next-gen machine, but it will also be released alongside the standard PS5.

Sony released its PlayStation 4, which has sold over 100 million units, back in 2013. Three years later, it unveiled the slim and Pro incarnations of the console, the latter being a 4K-enabled version of the machine.

According to Japanese games journalist Zenji Nishikawa, Sony will be releasing a PlayStation 5 Pro alongside the base version of its next console. He claims on his YouTube channel that the machine will cost between $100 to $150 more than the standard PS5.

Why would Sony release both consoles together rather than wait a few years before launching the Pro? Nishikawa says it’s because the company has “acknowledged the interest in a high-end model and wants to give players what they want right from the beginning of the generation."

Earlier this year, the Japanese firm confirmed several PS5 hardware details, including its use of a third-gen Ryzen CPU, custom Radeon Navi graphics, an SSD, and support for ray tracing and resolutions up to 8K. We also heard that it would allow 4K@120Hz gaming, and a patent was discovered last month that hints at the machine’s design.

While Nishikawa has made accurate predictions regarding the PS4 Pro and the Nintendo Switch Lite in the past, this one should probably be taken with a heavy dose of salt. The biggest question, of course, is just how much more powerful could Sony make a PS5 Pro compared to the base console? Maybe in a few years’ time, Sony will launch a PlayStation 5 Pro that’ll be an absolute monster, but we’ll have to wait and see.