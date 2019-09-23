Bottom line: If you are in the market for a mid-tower ATX case, chances are you're looking to build a gaming PC. To that end, Corsair's new iCue 465X RGB Mid-Tower ATX Smart Case should get your attention with its integrated RGB lighting controls and a sleek look thanks to two 4mm tempered glass panels.

Corsair's latest entry in its 'Smart' PC case line-up is the iCue 465X. A mid-tower ATX case with edge-to-edge tempered glass on the side and front that's meant to show off the PC's RGB lighting effects with the included iCue-controlled RGB fans and compatible products like RAM modules, CPU coolers, led strips, keyboards and mice.

The 8kg steel case can fit up to six 120mm or three 140mm cooling fans and supports multiple radiator sizes between 120mm and 360mm. Its drive bays can hold two 3.5-inch drives that sit horizontally between the PSU and the front panel and four 2.5-inch drives that latch onto the side vertically.

Ventilation gaps between the glass panels and a clean internal layout ensure good airflow that's helped by three 1,500 RPM Corsair LL120 RGB fans, along with a Lighting Node Core controller out of the box that can manage up to 6 RGB fans without requiring a fan hub.

Three filters protect the case from dust and are easily accessible in the front, roof and the floor of the case for when some dusting is in order.

Other specs include support for Max GPU length (370mm), Max PSU length (180mm), Max Cooler height (170mm), 7+2 vertical expansion slots and dimensions of 467 x 216 x 455mm.

The casing is available to buy in black and white color options.