In brief: Apple for the second time this week has pushed out an update to help remedy some of the many bugs that shipped with the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 13.

iOS 13.1.1 includes a handful of bug fixes and improvements. Highlights include addressing a battery drain issue, solving a security matter related to third-party keyboard apps, fixing an issue that could cause Reminders to sync slowly and remedying a bug that might cause Safari search suggestions to re-enable after being turned off.

The update also fixes an issue that Apple said could prevent the iPhone from restoring from a backup and resolves a problem that may impact Siri’s ability to recognize requests on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple’s update largely addresses the same issues on the iPad.

Users with a device that is compatible with iOS 13.1.1 can grab the update over-the-air by navigating to Settings -> General -> Software Update. How much free space you’ll need will depend on which updates you have previously installed.

Some may be irritated that there’s yet another update to install but others will view it as Apple being quick to roll out fixes.

Masthead credit: iOS 13 by Daniel Constante