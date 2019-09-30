WTF?! While some hackers break into stores’ IT systems to try and steal data, disable the security, or for other criminal gains, an Asics sports outlet in New Zealand was recently compromised for one reason: to show pornography on its outdoor promotional screens for several hours.

The porn was streamed onto the store’s external screens above the entrance from 1 am on Sunday morning until 10 am—when the store’s employees started to arrive.

In a Facebook post, the Japanese sports firm apologized to anyone who might have seen the “objectionable content,” and assured customers it was working with its software and security suppliers to ensure it didn’t happen again.

According to the New Zealand Herald, the manager of the store is “100 percent sure” that none of his staff were involved in the incident. The company has contacted police and Netsafe, and a full investigation is underway.

Tanya Lee, a mother who was on her way to breakfast with her 7-year-old son, told the paper that the content was "totally inappropriate and offensive."

"I took a second look because I just couldn't believe what I was seeing," she said.

"[It's] not something you want kids exposed to and it's also embarrassing for Auckland as a tourist destination."

But it seems not everyone walking by was as offended by the content as Lee. "Some people were shocked, but others just stopped and watched," said Security officer Dwayne Hinango, who witnessed the video playing for almost two hours.