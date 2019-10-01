Rumor mill: The low- to mid-range graphics card market might be pretty packed right now, but this month could see it get a lot more crowded. Not only is AMD rumored to be releasing an entry-level product, but Nvidia is also reportedly introducing the GTX 1660 Super and GTX 1650 Ti.

Back in September, we heard rumors that Nvidia would be launching these two mainstream Turing cards. Now, Videocardz reports that its sources at Asus have confirmed the GTX 1660 Super is coming.

According to the site, the GTX 1660 Super will be identical in many ways to the non-Super version, using the same TU116-300 die, 1408 CUDA cores, 80 TMUs, and 48 ROPs. The main difference will be the memory configuration; while the standard GTX 1660 has GDDR5 memory clocked at 8 Gbps, the Super version will come with GDDR6 clocked at 14 Gbps—this matches the rumors we heard last month. The card will still operate over a 192-bit memory bus.

There’s no word on cost, but it’s possible that Nvidia will launch the GTX 1660 Super at either the same price as the standard version or the more expensive Ti variant. And while some say all three cards will remain on the market, it’s likely that the GTX 1660 will be discontinued to make way for the Super—a strategy Nvidia has used in the past.

It’s also rumored that a GTX 1650 Ti will launch on October 22, according to Chinese site Ithome. This card is expected to have more CUDA cores and texture units than the standard GTX 1650 while using the same TU117 GPU, allowing it to perform 10 to 15 percent faster than the original. Price-wise, it’s expected to be at least $30 more than the $150 GTX 1650.

All this is still speculation and rumor, but we’ll find out for certain next month when Nvidia’s new line-up could be competing with AMD’s RX 5300 XT.