Rumor mill: The sub-$300 graphics card market could get more crowded, as fresh rumors indicate that in an attempt to get in before AMD's lower-end Navi cards, Nvidia may be planning a Super refresh for the GTX 1660. There's also talk of a GTX 1650 Ti, which would give Nvidia another weapon in which to battle AMD's rumored Navi 14.

Over the course of three generations of Ryzen, AMD has slowly -- but steadily -- clawed away market share from Intel. However, the red team hasn't fared as well against Nvidia. But, when Navi landed last July in the form of the RX 5700-series, it was widely viewed as a shot across the bows of Nvidia's mainstream GPU lineup. Nvidia would go on to release its Super-series of RTX cards, in a somewhat reactionary play at taking some shine off of AMD's Navi cards.

It wouldn't come as shock then if Nvidia was at least a little bit concerned regarding AMD's future Navi plans. We know a full swing version of Navi is on track, replete with ray tracing support to challenge Nvidia at the top-end. There's also rumblings of entry-level Navi GPUs, based on a supposed Navi 14. It's the latter that gives a bit of traction to the latest rumor regarding an alleged GTX 1660 Super.

Assuming a healthy dose of salt, the rumor comes from MyDrivers, by way of Fast Technology, and suggests that Nvidia is preparing a GTX 1660 Super to further flesh out Turing's low end. The card itself would recycle the TU116-300 die, with the same 1,408 CUDA core count. However, the card is said to arrive sporting 6GB of 14Gbps GDDR6 memory -- a significant upgrade over the current 6GB of 8Gbps GDDR5 VRAM. The GTX 1660 Super would still operate over a 192-bit memory bus.

A Super variant of the GTX 1660 would be awfully crowded between the original GTX 1660 ($220) and GTX 1660 Ti ($280). And yet, according to the sources, Nvidia will keep all three on the market. You can color me skeptical, as I'm more inclined to believe a GTX 1660 Super would likely replace the original GTX 1660 at a similar price point, especially given Nvidia's recent product strategy.

If that wasn't enough, the same report also mentions that a GTX 1650 Ti is in the works, bringing with it up to 1,152 CUDA cores. The current GTX 1650 boasts 896 CUDA cores across the TU117 die.

Veracity of the rumors aside, AMD likely has Nvidia's attention, and Nvidia surely wants to do everything it can to fend off a resurgent AMD from encroaching on its market share. That said, the GPU landscape should continue to be interesting in the coming months.