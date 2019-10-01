In brief: Microsoft's Surface event is due tomorrow but several product images have leaked ahead of their official reveal to give us a better look at what to expect.

Evan Blass a.k.a @eveleaks recently tweeted product images of Microsoft's upcoming hardware including the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 (both 13" and 15" variants) as well as the highly anticipated 2-in-1 ARM-powered Surface.

The Surface Pro 7 (shown above) was tweeted by the famous blogger along with the Surface Laptop 3 (13"):

The supposedly AMD-powered 15" variant of the Surface Laptop 3 also appears to be a rather sleek device:

And finally there's the ARM-powered 2-in-1 Surface:

Evan ended his series of tweets with the comment "Not pictured here: dual-screen Surface," which could mean that he either plans to share the device's picture(s) sometime later or let Microsoft do the honors tomorrow at its official Surface event in New York, where we'll officially get to know more about these products, alongside other reported hardware announcements like the Surface buds.

Stay tuned for our detailed coverage of the upcoming event.