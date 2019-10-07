In brief: Amazon is refreshing its Fire HD and Kindle lines with newer offerings in time for the holidays. On the Fire HD, you're getting a faster processor and USB-C and with the Kindle, Amazon is bundling in some kid-friendly accessories and services for your little ones.

Amazon on Monday announced a handful of new Fire and Kindle portable devices including the first-ever dedicated reading device for kids. The flagship Fire HD 10 tablet packs a 10.1-inch full HD (1,900 x 1,200 resolution 224 PPI) display powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM alongside 32GB (or 64GB) of internal storage that's expandable with up to 512GB more via microSD expansion card.

It’s rechargeable via USB-C (2.0) and boasts up to 12 hours of mixed battery life on a single charge.

The slate’s stereo speakers support Dolby Atmos technology and you also get enhanced dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, front- and rear-facing cameras, hands-free Alexa capabilities and support for a picture-in-picture mode.

The new Fire HD 10 is available to pre-order from today priced at $149.99 in purple, blue, black and white. Look for it to ship on October 30.

Amazon also has something new for your little ones in the form of the Kindle Kids Edition. This bundle includes a 10th generation Kindle with six-inch e-ink display that’s backed by a two-year worry-free guarantee, a kid-friendly case and a full year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited which grants access to over a thousand kid-friendly books.

You also get a helping of kid-focused features like achievement badges, a vocabulary builder, enhanced search and child-friendly wallpaper.

The new Kindle Kids Edition is up for pre-order now starting at $109.99. If you order two, Amazon will knock 25 percent off the total – nice. Like the Fire HD 10, it also ships on October 30.