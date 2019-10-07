In context: Roku has partnered with Walmart in the past to offer low-cost versions of its streaming media player and this is really no different. What we don't yet know, however, is how much a difference we are looking at in terms of technical differences. Is the Walmart version significantly less powerful than Roku's own branded soundbar, for example?

Roku has announced more affordable versions of its smart soundbar and wireless subwoofer under Walmart’s onn brand.

The onn Roku Smart Soundbar is described as an easy way to add high-quality sound and streaming to your television. That’s right, inside the soundbar is a built-in Roku streaming player, eliminating the need for a standalone set-top box (should your television not have its own integrated smart platform).

Like the Roku-branded soundbar, the Walmart variant supports Dolby Audio, Roku Connect and Bluetooth and comes with its own wireless remote. Roku notes that automatic software updates will enable new functionality over time.

The onn Roku Wireless Subwoofer, meanwhile, is an optional accessory used to deliver deeper, richer bass tones. Simply plug it into a power source and pair it to your onn Roku Smart Soundbar to get started.

The onn Roku Smart Soundbar and onn Roku Wireless Subwoofer will be available exclusively from Walmart in the coming weeks priced at $129 each. Unfortunately, it’s not immediately clear what the difference is between the Roku-branded models and these Walmart variants. Presumably, it’s more than just branding as there’s a $50 price difference… we just don’t know what it is yet.