In context: Fans of the Star Wars franchise haven't been able to enjoy a good singleplayer game set in the universe for quite some time. EA's Battlefront II did have a singleplayer campaign, but that was hardly enough to satisfy the appetite for a dedicated, expansive, and story-driven solo experience.

That's why there's so much excitement surrounding Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment's upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It'll be a true action-adventure game with Metroid, Castlevania, and Dark Souls influences. Perhaps most importantly, it won't have any microtransactions.

If you're a PC gamer who has been looking forward to the title since its announcement, we have some good news for you today: the official system requirements have been revealed, courtesy of the game's Origin store page.

The "recommended" requirements are as follows:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 7 1700 or Equivalent

Ryzen 7 1700 or Equivalent Processor (Intel): i7-6700K or Equivalent

i7-6700K or Equivalent Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics card (AMD): RX Vega 56 or Equivalent

RX Vega 56 or Equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1070 or Equivalent

GTX 1070 or Equivalent DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent

11 Compatible video card or equivalent Hard-drive space: 55 GB

It's worth noting that, according to other outlets, the above requirements previously listed 32GB of RAM. That has since been changed, so it was either a mistake on EA's part or an intentional decision that has now been reverted.

Either way, 32GB is a hefty requirement for a game that will also be running on current-gen consoles, so we hope 16GB is a more accurate number. As a whole, these hardware suggestions aren't anything too outlandish -- recommendations that pair a GTX 1070 (or an AMD equivalent; the Vega 56 is not the only choice) with 16GB of RAM seem to be the new norm for most AAA games.

Obviously, even a 1070 is still a fairly high-end component; at least where prices are concerned. As of writing, the cheapest 1070 you're likely to find on Amazon will run you about $400. If you're on a tighter budget and can't quite shell out that kind of money for your rig, Fallen Order's minimum requirements can be found below:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10 Processor (AMD): FX-6100 or Equivalent

FX-6100 or Equivalent Processor (Intel): i3-3220 or Equivalent

i3-3220 or Equivalent Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon HD 7750 or Equivalent

Radeon HD 7750 or Equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 650 or Equivalent

GeForce GTX 650 or Equivalent DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent

11 Compatible video card or equivalent Hard-drive space: 55 GB

Unfortunately, we don't know what kind of performance you can expect to get with either of these configurations. For some games, the recommended requirements are intended to deliver 60 FPS at Medium settings, whereas others shoot for maximum graphical fidelity at the cost of framerate.

Since Fallen Order's store page doesn't clarify these details, we can't offer any additional insight here; not without benchmarking the game for ourselves. Regardless, we look forward to seeing how well-optimized the game is on launch. If you want to pre-order it, you can do so via EA's website for $60. Fallen Order launches on November 15, 2019.