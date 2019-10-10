Highly anticipated: Activision's battle.net storefront has revealed the system requirements for this year's Call of Duty. While most of the required specifications across the minimum and recommended categories seem alright for a AAA title in 2019, players need to clear up 175GB of storage space for Infinity's Ward reboot of the Modern Warfare series.

As one of 2019's most popular titles nears its release date of October 25, Activision has published the system requirements for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare so that players can prepare accordingly.

The minimum requirements are as follows:

OS : Windows 7 64-bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 7 64-bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 Memory : 8GB

: 8GB Graphics Card : Nvidia GeForce GTX 670/Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon HD 7950 - DirectX 12.0 compatible system

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670/Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon HD 7950 - DirectX 12.0 compatible system Storage: 175GB

Recommended specs see a slight bump across a few categories and are as follows:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X Memory : 12GB

: 12GB Graphics Card : Nvidia GeForce GTX 970/Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon R9 390/ AMD Radeon RX 580 - DirectX 12.0 compatible system

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970/Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon R9 390/ AMD Radeon RX 580 - DirectX 12.0 compatible system Storage: 175GB

The storage requirement of Activision's shooter surpasses that of Red Dead Redemption 2 (PC) by 25GB. Although Rockstar's massive open-world and lengthy campaign might help in justifying its storage needs, not to mention the addition of its PC-specific features, Call of Duty has traditionally stuck to a campaign that lasts a few hours (under 10, mostly) along with its multiplayer and co-op modes.

This year's iteration seems to be going down the same path so only time will tell the reason behind the game's massive file size.

The game's gameplay launch trailer, which went live this week, gives a glimpse of players taking on the role of "lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power."

Fans of the series have responded quite positively this time, seeing a return of the single-player campaign that was absent in last year's Black Ops IV and look forward to playing as the main protagonist Captain Price, among other lead characters.