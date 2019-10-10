What just happened? The Alphabet subsidiary recently sent out an e-mail to users of the ride-hailing app in the Phoenix, Arizona, area to let them know that completely driverless Waymo cars are on the way. The message said that if you are matched up with a fully driverless car, you’ll see a notification in the app that confirms your ride won’t have a trained driver up front.

Some of Waymo’s earliest supporters will be among the first to experience truly driverless rides and it’ll happen sooner rather than later.

Eligible customers will see a “what to expect” button in the app where they can learn more about the driverless program.

It wasn't mentioned if drivers can decline a truly driverless ride and instead request one with a safety driver aboard.

Waymo boasts that driverless riders will have the car all to themselves although I suspect there will be no shortage of cameras watching your every move… you know, for safety. The company also notes that if any time during your ride, you need assistance, you can press the car’s help button or use the contact option in the Waymo app.

Waymo started life as Google’s self-driving car project more than a decade ago. The unit was renamed Waymo in December 2016 and graduated to its own division within Alphabet. Two years later, the company launched its commercial self-driving taxi service.

Would you be willing to hail a driverless taxi or do you feel the technology still needs time to mature? Let us know in the comments section below.