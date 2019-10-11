What just happened? Google is hosting a Pixel-themed hardware event next Tuesday in New York City although at this rate, there might not be much left to wow attendees. The Pixel 4 has already leaked extensively and now we’re getting a hands-on look at the Pixelbook Go courtesy of 9to5Google.

A trusted source provided the publication with what appears to be a prototype Google Pixelbook Go. As previously rumored, the system features a 13.3-inch display although this model is equipped with a Full HD screen, not the rumored 4K display.

What’s most striking about the Pixelbook Go, however, is the unique aesthetic provided by the ribbed bottom panel. It’s really unlike anything we’ve seen and is said to feel “somewhat similar to a washboard or the roof of a dog’s mouth.” Bet you’ve never heard a laptop described that way before.

The model shown has a “not pink” color scheme on top with an “oh so orange” tinge on the bottom. It’s unclear if this combo will be offered on final production units or if it is unique to prototypes.

The Pixelbook Go is light on physical ports with a USB-C port on either side and a 3.5mm jack on the left. Both USB-C ports are accompanied by an LED charging indicator. A 2-megapixel front-facing camera sits above the display which is surrounded by sizable – albeit not huge – bezels that also house dual front-facing microphones.

The system will also ship with two “powerful” upward-firing speakers, one on each side of the keyboard. Speaking of, the keyboard is said to feel very familiar to the one on the existing Pixelbook.

Google’s Pixelbook Go will be configurable with a variety of hardware. 9to5Google’s sample was packed with an Intel Core M3 processor, 8GB of RAM and the aforementioned Full HD display – in other words, a lower-end configuration. The highest-end model will reportedly feature a Core i7 chip with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage and a 4K “Molecular Display.”

Look for a full reveal on October 15.