Something to look forward to: We recently came to know more about the PlayStation 5 as Sony officially confirmed the console's name, release date, and hardware details, including a solid-state drive for storage, GPU-level ray tracing, and an updated haptic feedback-based controller. Now, a Dutch tech website, Lets Go Digital, has revealed more information on Sony's upcoming PSVR 2 headset that's expected to be released simultaneously with the console in "holidays 2020."

Last week, a Dutch retailer had started taking pre-orders for the PlayStation 5, and this time around, Lets Go Digital reports of a patent that uncovers details on the console's VR accessory: The PSVR 2.

Highlights of the patent include the new hardware bearing a similar design to the original PSVR but with the addition of two new cameras on the front and one on the back of the headset. The move controllers also get one camera each and don't deviate much from the current model in terms of design.

The headset includes a built-in microphone and earphones, too, like those on Sony's refresh of the original PSVR. A third camera, rumored to be an improved version of the current PlayStation camera would also be offered for absolute tracking of function points and movement of the headset.

Unlike the original, though, the PSVR 2 potentially enhances the VR experience by going wireless and allowing unrestricted movement. "In operation, a video signal is provided for display by the HMD [head-mountable display]. This could be provided by an external video signal source such as a video games machine […] in which case the signals could be transmitted to the HMD by a wired or wireless connection." The latter would apparently work over Bluetooth, in which case the headset will be carrying its own power supply and additional hardware for audio/video signals.

The patent also mentions a "Transparent Mode" that will enable players to switch from gameplay to view their surrounding area while wearing the headset to help with things like avoiding obstacles or momentarily checking back into the real world. Additionally, Sony has discussed using two separate displays, one for each eye to display 3D stereoscopic images via the headset to give augmented reality experiences for PlayStation VR games.

Like the PS5's new haptic feedback-based controller, the company is reportedly looking into more form factors for the technology, including a "haptic glove" and a "haptic suit" that could complement the new console and bring a whole new gaming experience to the living room.

Launch of the PSVR 2 is still anyone's guess, although it's widely expected to be available alongside the new console next year, something that didn't happen with the original PSVR, which took over two years from its announcement in March 2014 to its release in October 2016.