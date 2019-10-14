In brief: Porsche has already shown off the Turbo and Turbo S versions of its electric Taycan sports car. Now, the automaker has unveiled a cheaper option that still has plenty of power: the Taycan 4S.

The Taycan 4S is available with two distinct battery packs offering different levels of performance. The entry-level model features a 79.2 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery powering the two electric motors on each axle with 429 HP and 472 pound-feet of torque. This increases briefly to 522 HP when using launch control. The car can do 0-60 in just 3.8 seconds and has a limited top speed of 155 mph.

Porsche is also offering a “Performance Battery Plus” option that bumps the battery up to a 93.4-kilowatt-hour version, which is the same found in the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S. It produces 482 hp (563 with launch control) and 479 pounds-feet of torque. Acceleration and speed are the same as the base model, though the range will be improved. Porsche still hasn’t revealed how far either vehicle can travel on a single charge, but it did say US EPA range estimates will be available before they go on sale.

The Taycan 4S shares most of the more expensive Turbo variants' components and features, including the 800-volt charging system, yet it comes with a substantially lower price. The standard version with the 79.2kWh battery costs $103,800, while the 93.4kWh option is $110,380. The Taycan Turbo, meanwhile, starts at $150,900, and the Turbo S model starts at $185,000. All prices exclude the $1,350 charge for processing, delivery, and handling.

Both Taycan 4S models will arrive at US dealerships in spring next year.