Bottom line: Razer has come up with the world's first optical keyboard on a gaming laptop that uses light sensors instead of physical switches to instantly register key presses with a mechanical tactile click for a better typing and gaming experience. Currently, the tech can only be had in one configuration of the Blade 15 and is expected to feature on more models next year.

Razer has announced a first-of-its-kind optical mechanical laptop keyboard that can now be experienced in its Blade 15 gaming laptop, particularly the 'Advanced' configuration that costs $2,649 and comes with an Intel Core i7-9750H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070, a 240 Hz 1080p display, 16GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD.

With its lightning-fast actuation, the optical laptop keyboard has been built to give gamers "the unfair advantage," says Razer. The tech uses an infrared light beam under the keys that have 1.7mm of travel but actuate at 1mm with 55g of force. It also comes with the tactile feedback of a mechanical keyboard for a better typing experience than traditional membrane keyboards.

The company says that because the laptop uses light instead of physical switches for registering inputs, strokes are registered instantly without delay resulting in "zero debounce." They also feature N-Key Rollover with anti-ghosting for aiding hardcore gamers in their intense gaming sessions.

It wouldn't be gaming tech if it didn't come with RGB lighting, and Razer has taken care of that with its Chroma RGB software, which offers a myriad of colors for the individually backlit keys. These can also be configured with pre-programmed designs and custom patterns available in the Chroma Workshop.

"Razer is a company built on firsts, we focus on pushing the envelope to provide gamers with the best-in-class hardware," says Brad Wildes, Senior VP of Razer's Systems Division. "Our Razer Blade 15 laptop with the new optical laptop keyboard is the first of its kind, providing gamers with the most advanced switch technology on the market anywhere they go."

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced with the optical keyboard is available to buy directly from Razer.com and select retailers in the US, Canada and China.