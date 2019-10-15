In brief: Pixel Buds connect to your audio source via Bluetooth and are compatible with a range of devices. Google said they’ll connect up to three rooms away indoors and up to a football field away when outside. The buds also afford hands-free access to the Google Assistant and have touch controls built in for easy manipulation of playlists, volume and so on.

Google on Tuesday introduced its first set of truly wireless earbuds. The Pixel Buds, a follow-up to the 2017 product by the same name, look to address many of the shortcomings of that effort and give Google a real competitor in the wireless earbuds market.

Google’s latest audio offering, as mentioned, is a genuine wireless affair (if you recall, the original Pixel Buds were tethered to each other with a wire). They feature adaptive sound that automatically adjusts the volume as you transition between quiet and noisy environments and utilize 12mm drivers in a chassis that is sweat and water resistant.

Product manager Sandeep Waraich said they scanned thousands of ears to create a design that is universally comfortable, utilizing both interchangeable tips and a stabilizer arc that tucks in. There’s even a spatial vent on each bud that relieves pressure to reduce the plugged-ear feeling.

Battery life is rated at up to five hours on a single charge and up to 24 hours when paired with the wireless charging case.

Unfortunately, Google Pixel Buds won’t be available in time for the holidays. The tech giant said they will launch in the spring of 2020 priced at $179 in your choice of white, orange, mint or black color schemes. Interested parties can put their names on a waitlist to be notified of availability.