In brief: AMD's popular 12 core, 24 thread Ryzen 9 3900X is finally seeing returning inventory at certain retailers. If you've been waiting to purchase the chip, it may be wise to act sooner rather than later.

Prospective buyers can finally get their hands on the elusive Ryzen 9 3900X. For those interested, AMD's latest 7nm, Ryzen 3000 flagship can be had over at Amazon or Best Buy for $499 -- the actual MSRP, and not the seriously inflated prices we've seen recently. Newegg also seems to have replenished stock of the Ryzen 9 3900X, but the current price is $530. As more stock surfaces at retailers, we'd expect the prices to settle accordingly.

The Ryzen 9 3900X has been hard to get since its July launch this past summer, with prices reaching well over $800 as stock was so limited and sporadic. Here's hoping that supply and price become a bit more stable as we approach the holiday shopping season.

AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X is the current flagship for AMD's 7nm, Zen 2-based Ryzen 3000 lineup. However, the Ryzen 9 3900X will have to relinquish its flagship status come November, as AMD is set to launch the highly anticipated Ryzen 9 3950X. If early leaks are any indication, the 16C/32T chip should continue to disrupt the status quo in the consumer CPU segment.

As for the Ryzen 9 3900X, check out TechSpot's review to see if the processor is right for you. Or, as we approach the end of the year -- and the impending shopping season -- check out our recently updated Best CPUs 2019 guide, where the Ryzen 9 3900X was awarded the best enthusiast/workstation CPU.