Highly anticipated: Rockstar confirmed the existence of the PC version earlier this month. As hinted at the time and demonstrated today, the game port will take advantage of the PC’s superior processing capabilities by implementing increased draw distances, improved shadows, reflections and lighting, new grass and fur textures and more.

Rockstar Games on Thursday published the first trailer for the PC version of western-themed action adventure game Red Dead Redemption 2.

It’s hard to believe but it’s been almost a full year since Rockstar dropped its long-awaited horse opera. Clues pointing to a PC port started surfacing well before the game’s arrival and the evidence only mounted in the months after launch.

RDR2 for PC will also offer HDR and support for widescreen configurations and multi-monitor setups.

The trailer looks absolutely stunning, especially when played in 4K60. To get the most out of the game, Rockstar recommends at least an Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB graphics card, 12GB of system memory and at least 150GB of spare storage space.

The Game of the Year nominee launches on PC on November 5.

