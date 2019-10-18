In brief: We’re exactly one week away from Obsidian Entertainments hugely anticipated The Outer Worlds. As such, the company has released the game’s PC requirements, and they’re pretty reasonable.

On its official forum, the developer revealed The Outer Worlds' Minimum and Recommended system requirements. Even a fairly potato-like PC should be able to play the game, as it asks for an Intel Core i3-3225 or AMD Phenom II X6 1100T, Nvidia GTX 650 Ti or AMD HD 7850, and 4GB of Ram. It even works on Windows 7 (64-bit).

Moving to the recommended specs, Obsidian suggests an Intel Core i7-7700K or Ryzen 5 1600, GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 470, and 8GB ram. That’s not too bad for a modern major release, especially as the GTX 1060 remains the most popular graphics card among Steam users.

Another welcome piece of news is that the game will take up 40GB of drive space. That would have been considered a lot at one time, but it's half of what Gears 5 requires, and is comparatively minuscule compared to the 150GB that Red Dead Redemption’s PC version will need.

For those set to buy a physical version of The Outer Worlds on console, Obsidian says there will be a 38GB day one patch for the Xbox One while the PS4 has an 18GB patch – bad news for those with data caps. The same patches are already included in the digital download (and pre-load) versions of the game.

The Outer Worlds launches as a timed exclusive on the Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store, where it's also available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, on October 25. It arrives on the Xbox One and PS4 on the same day. Check out 20 minutes of gameplay footage in the video below.