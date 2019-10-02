In brief: It’s that time of the month again when Valve releases its Steam Hardware & Software Survey, giving us an idea of what its platform's users are sporting inside their computers. September saw the recent rise of Turing-based graphics cards continue, with the RTX 2060 experiencing the largest gains.

When it comes to the top nine graphics cards, all but the GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti experienced declines last month, but the GTX 1060 remained comfortably on top with a 14.52 percent share. Interestingly, the most popular Turing-based card during August was the RTX 2070 in twelfth place (1.39 percent), but September saw the RTX 2060 leapfrog it into tenth position with a 1.54 percent share. AMD’s highest entry—the Radeon RX 580—remained in eleventh.

It was a good month for Turing cards in general. The RTX 2060 had the largest increase among survey participants (0.27 percent), followed by the GTX 1660 Ti (0.25 percent), the GTX 1650 (0.25 percent), and the RTX 2070 Super—a new entry with 0.18 percent.

AMD will be happier to know that its CPUs are continuing to see gradual increases in user numbers, while Intel’s are on the decline. Team Red is just shy of a 20 percent share, while Chipzilla has fallen to 80 percent.

Elsewhere, a primary display resolution of 1920 x 1080 remains the most popular (63.47 percent) despite the increasing number of monitors with resolutions higher than full HD. And with its end-of-extended-support date drawing ever closer, Windows 7 users fell again to 17.71 percent while Windows 10 got ever closer to a 75 percent share.

The survey shows that low- to mid-range cards continue to be most popular among participants, so it’ll be interesting to see how quickly users snap up the GTX 1660 Super and GTX 1650 Ti, which are rumored to launch this month.