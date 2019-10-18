We have a long list of tech deals for the weekend. Top offers include the Pixel 4 pre-order with an incentive Amazon gift card, $25 off the Nintendo Switch, and $400 off the Dell XPS 8930 desktop. If you're looking to upgrade your PC storage, the Samsung 970 Evo 1TB is down to just $170, while Seagate's Backup Plus 10TB external drive is $199.99.

Featured Deals

Google Pixel 4 and Device Pre-orders

Components, Networking and Storage

Laptops

Desktop Computers

Monitors

Headphones, Speakers & Audio

HDTVs & Home Entertainment

Apple Devices

Electronics