Want to learn how to code once and for all? If you're hoping to hone your coding skills and build your own sites and apps, the Premium 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle can help. Packed with 12 courses, this bundle is available now in the TechSpot Store for just $45. That's 98% off the usual price.

Here's what you get: We'll break them down:

JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp: Starting with the basics. This will get you well-versed in the language of JavaScript from a newcomer's perspective.

Beginner Bootcamp: Starting with the basics. This will get you well-versed in the language of JavaScript from a newcomer's perspective. The Web Developer Bootcamp: Over 20 hours of content, using Express, MongoDB and Semantic UI, while also learning how to write web apps, including a Yelp-like app from scratch.

Bootcamp: Over 20 hours of content, using Express, MongoDB and Semantic UI, while also learning how to write web apps, including a Yelp-like app from scratch. Learn Python Programming in 150 Steps: 13 hours of instruction will teach you the basics of object-oriented programming: inheritance, abstract class and constructors. You'll also learn about PyCharm IDE and Python Shell.

Programming in 150 Steps: 13 hours of instruction will teach you the basics of object-oriented programming: inheritance, abstract class and constructors. You'll also learn about PyCharm IDE and Python Shell. Learn Java Programming in 250 Steps: Gain expertise using Eclipse IDE & JShell.

Programming in 250 Steps: Gain expertise using Eclipse IDE & JShell. Django 2 & Python: Discusses vulnerability analysis, security scanning, phishing protection and more.

& Python: Discusses vulnerability analysis, security scanning, phishing protection and more. Python Programming, CS, Algorithms & Data Structures

The Deep Learning Masterclass: This course will help your AI skills for using Python, Keras, TensorFlor and more machine learning tools.

Masterclass: This course will help your AI skills for using Python, Keras, TensorFlor and more machine learning tools. Learn Flutter & Dart : Complete App Development Projects

: Complete App Development Projects Build Responsive Real World Websites with HTML5 & CSS3

JavaScript : Understanding the Weird Parts

: Understanding the Weird Parts Learn & Understand AngularJS : The fundamental JavaScript concepts that power AngularJS

: The fundamental JavaScript concepts that power AngularJS The Ultimate MySQL Bootcamp: Go from SQL Beginner to Expert

Pick up coding best practices and programs and learn how to build your own websites with these info-packed courses! Grab The Premium 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle in the TechSpot Store for $45 today.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.