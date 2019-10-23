Facepalm: Unless you were one of the first to pre-order Stadia, you might not get to play on launch day, November 19. It appears that Google’s shipping department will not be able to keep up with the purchases, and some who have pre-ordered may not receive their packages by the time Stadia goes live next month.

The Stadia team tweeted on Tuesday that the Founder’s Edition had sold out. Demand was so high that Google had to offer another batch of packages called “Premiere Edition.”

That's a wrap! Stadia Founder’s Edition has completely sold out. We can’t wait to welcome all of our Founders to play Stadia on November 19.



Stadia Premiere Edition is now available for pre-order in all launch countries. Get yours today > https://t.co/FvgaT3vE15 pic.twitter.com/7Zo952wVDv — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) October 22, 2019

However, according to a blog posted last week, Founder’s Edition packages will “start” arriving on launch day. Due to the number of pre-orders, this means some people will not get their starter kits until after November 19.

That’s okay, though, because Google is shipping them in the order they were received.

“Stadia Founder’s Edition will start arriving on gamers’ doorsteps on November 19, 2019. If you were one of the first gamers who pre-ordered and have received your Founder’s Editions, you’ll be able to buy and play your favorite games beginning at 9AM PST/5PM BST/6PM CET on November 19. Stadia Founder’s Editions and Stadia Premiere Editions will begin shipping in the same order that pre-orders were received. You’ll get an email when your package ships, and soon after, will receive a code to activate your Stadia account and Stadia Pro.”

In other words, if you shelled out $130 expecting to get to play on Stadia on day one, you may be in for a big disappointment, especially if you waited to pre-order.

The good news (if you can call it that) is that Google is expecting to have all orders fulfilled within two weeks of launch. Of course, you can always wait until next year when the platform goes live on just about everything Google-related, including Pixel phones and any computer with the Chrome web browser.

Image credit: David Marin Foto via Shutterstock