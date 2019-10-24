XFX Radeon 5700 for less than $300, Asus Vivobook 15 laptop for $299
We've already established that if you want the best possible value on a graphics card, the Radeon RX 5700 is it. XFX has discounted their basic model to just $289.99. On top of that you get your choice of Ghost Recon Breakpoint or Borderlands 3, plus 3 months of Xbox Game Pass (that also works on PC).
The Asus VivoBook 15 is on sale for just $299, a great price for a budget Ryzen 3 3200U powered laptop. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is out tomorrow and today is the last day for Amazon Prime members to pre-order and get a bonus $10 Amazon credit. Also, today only, the SimpliSafe 5 piece wireless home security system is 30% off.
- XFX Radeon RX 5700 8GB GDDR6 Graphics Card + Ghost Recon Breakpoint or Borderlands 3 + 3 Months Xbox Game Pass for $289.99 at Amazon (list price $329.99). Save $40 off on the XFX Radeon RX 5700 8GB GDDR6 graphics card. Includes an emailed code for your choice of Ghost Recon Breakpoint or Borderlands 3 as well as 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC.
- Asus VivoBook 15 AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $299 at Walmart (list price $399). Get the ASUS VivoBook 15 F512DA 15.6" laptop for just $299, a great price for a budget laptop. Features an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U dual-core processor, Vega 3 graphics, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD.
- Deal is back: Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Tower Desktop with GTX 1660, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $699.99 at Dell (use code: XPSDTAFF01 - list price $1099.99). Or get this XPS 8930 desktop for just $700 with coupon code. Features a 9th gen i5 6-core processor, GeForce GTX 1660 6GB GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD.
- Today Only: SimpliSafe 5 Piece Wireless Home Security System for $174.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99). Deal ends tonight. Save 30% off on the SimpliSafe 5 piece wireless home security system. Includes base station with 95dB siren, keypad, entry sensor, motion sensor, and keyfob.
- Out Tomorrow: Prime Exclusive: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4, Xbox One) + $10 Amazon Credit for $59.99 at Amazon. Comes out tomorrow. Prime members can get a bonus $10 Amazon promo credit when pre-ordering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
- Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro 4K 60fps Game Capture Card for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $399.99). Save 50% off the retail price of the Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro. Capture gameplay in 3840x2160 4K resolution at 60 fps.
- Deal is back: Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i7-8700 6-core Tower Desktop with 16GB RAM for $699.99 at Dell (use code: AFF300XPS - list price $999.99). This deal is back. Get this popular XPS 8930 desktop for just $700 with coupon code. Features an 8th gen i7 6-core processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB HDD.
- Dell New Vostro 13 5390 Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-core 13.3" 1080p Win10 Pro Laptop for $549 at Dell (use code: VOSTRO549 - list price $1212.86). Save an extra $300 off this new Vostro 13 5390 13.3" laptop with coupon code. Features an 8th gen i5 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD.
- Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i7-8700 6-core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2080, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $1399.99 at Dell (use code: AFF350AW - list price $2104.99). Save $350 off with coupon on this high specs Alienware Aurora. Features an 8th gen i7 6-core processor, GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD.
- Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-core 13.3" 4K Touch Laptop for $999.99 at Dell (use code: DBLTXPS13G - list price $1668.99). This deal is back. Get this XPS 13 13.3" laptop with a 4K touch display for just $1000 with coupon code. Features an 8th gen i7 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD.
- Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i3-8130U 15.6" 1080p Win10 Pro Laptop with 16GB Intel Optane for $349.99 at Dell (use code: BIZNB349 - list price $639.99). Get the Inspiron 15 5000 15.6" laptop for just $350 after coupon code. Features an 8th gen i3 dual-core processor, 4GB RAM + 16GB Intel Optane memory, and 1TB HDD.
- Prime Exclusive: Echo Dot 3rd Gen + 1-Month Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.98 at Amazon (For New Amazon Music Unlimited Users - list price $57.98). Requires that you be both a Prime member and new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber. Get an Echo Dot for just $0.99, with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99.
- meross Smart WiFi Garage Door Opener Remote for $36.29 at Amazon (list price $49.99). Save 27% off on the meross smart WiFi garage door opener. Open and close your garage door remotely with your smartphone, get notifications when it opens or closes, and have a history of when it opened or closed.
- Logitech Crayon Stylus (For 7th Gen iPad, 3rd Gen iPad Air, 5th Gen iPad Mini) for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99). Get the Logitech Crayon stylus for just $50, one of the lowest prices we've seen. Works with 3rd gen iPad Pro, 7th gen iPad, 3rd gen iPad Air, 5th gen iPad Mini.
