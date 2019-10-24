We've already established that if you want the best possible value on a graphics card, the Radeon RX 5700 is it. XFX has discounted their basic model to just $289.99. On top of that you get your choice of Ghost Recon Breakpoint or Borderlands 3, plus 3 months of Xbox Game Pass (that also works on PC).

The Asus VivoBook 15 is on sale for just $299, a great price for a budget Ryzen 3 3200U powered laptop. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is out tomorrow and today is the last day for Amazon Prime members to pre-order and get a bonus $10 Amazon credit. Also, today only, the SimpliSafe 5 piece wireless home security system is 30% off.

Featured Deals

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.