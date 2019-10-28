Something to look forward to: Elecjet has been running an Indiegogo campaign for its Apollo Max power bank. Touting graphene-enhanced technology for lower internal resistance and better cooling during use, the power bank can recharge to its 10,000mAh capacity in just 19 minutes and supports plenty of power delivery options via its USB-C port to charge a range of devices.

Power banks are an essential item for travelers who need to be wary of fully juicing up the thing before setting off on their journey. While a typical unit takes a few hours to recharge (depending on charging speed and capacity), Elecjet's Apollo Max can be ready to go in just 19 minutes, the company claims.

The lithium-graphene battery of the Apollo Max is said to boost its charging efficiency to 96 percent, 10 percent more than competitors. With 10,000mAh being the sweet spot of battery packs, in terms of capacity and size, Elecjet says that the Apollo Max has a dimensional footprint of a typical smartphone.

The power bank supports 60W charging from its USB-C port and 18W quick charging from its USB-A port. As a result, it can power/recharge a range of devices, like a MacBook Air for 5 hours, fully charge an empty iPhone 11 Pro twice or a Canon EOS 90D DSLR three times.

The Apollo Max is also said to be the first power bank to fully support Samsung's PPS fast charging protocol for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. For longevity, users can recharge the power bank over 1,000 times via fast charging.

A low-power mode ensures optimal charge for devices like smartwatches, fitness bands and Bluetooth earphones. The unit is available as a reward on Indiegogo, starting at $129 for Super Early Birds and comes with a USB-C to USB-C power cable in the box, while the 100W power adapter (responsible for the 19 minute recharges) is a $39 add-on.

Elecjet set a $10,000 funding goal for the gadget and backers have so far pushed that figure to over $27,000 as of writing. They expect to start shipping by February 2020.