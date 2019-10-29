Why it matters: Xbox All Access promotion is back, this time made even more tempting thanks to a special offer allowing subscribers to upgrade to the company's next-gen Project Scarlett once the console becomes available in late 2020. The rest of the bundle is similar to last year's and includes an Xbox One console, an Xbox Wireless controller and a 24-month membership to Xbox Pass Ultimate, combining Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass.

Next-gen consoles are nearly a year away but Microsoft might be able to lure in more players for Project Scarlett well in advance, considering this year's refresh of the Xbox All Access program.

Getting into the Xbox ecosystem via monthly installments was made possible last year with Xbox All Access. This year sees the program returning with similar offers, albeit for a much wider audience and the added option for them to upgrade to Microsoft's Project Scarlett upon its availability next year's holiday season.

Xbox All Access starts at $19.99 per month for 24 months (US pricing), details of which are as follows:

US and UK

Hardware: Xbox One Controller with an option to choose between an Xbox One X, Xbox One S or Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console

Software and Services: 24-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Financing Partners: Citizens Bank (US), Klarna (UK)

Participating Retailers: Amazon (US), in-store at GAME or in-person and online at Smyths Toys for players in the UK.

Program Availability: November 18 (US), November 5 (UK)

Trade-in/Upgrade requirements: 18 payments to be completed for trading-in console and upgrading to Project Scarlett upon its availability (US and UK), including a fee when upgrading from an Xbox One S All Digital Edition to Project Scarlett.

Australia

Hardware: Xbox One Controller with an option to choose between an Xbox One X Forza Horizon 4 bundle or the Xbox One S Forza Horizon 4 bundle

Software and Services: 24-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Financing Partner: Telstra

Participating Retailers: Telstra (online and in-person).

Program Availability: October 29

Trade-in/Upgrade requirements: Seemingly none, as players in Australia can buyout their hardware at anytime and upgrade to Project Scarlett upon availability.

"We realize buying a console is an investment and some players are waiting to make the jump to the next generation with Project Scarlett when it launches in Holiday 2020 alongside 'Halo Infinite'." said Jeff Gattis in the program's announcement on Xbox Wire. The limited time promotion ends on December 31, 2019.