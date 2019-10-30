In brief: Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active Pro is not meant for everyone. Built for heavy industrial use, the device provides protection from impacts, dust, and moisture. The Tablet was previously offered outside the United States, but Korean manufacturer is now bringing it to US businesses.

Samsung has announced that its rugged Galaxy Tab Active Pro is getting a US release. Geared for industrial use, the durable (and heavy) professional-grade device is now available for purchase within the US. It was previously released in only select markets.

Even though it has been brought to the US shores, it does not mean it is easy to get. The Galaxy Tab Active Pro is intended for businesses and is currently sold only through Samsung’s enterprise partners. You cannot even order it directly from the company's product listing.

The tablet has a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, which is bigger than its previous 8-inch Tab Active 2 model. Samsung says the screen is sensitive enough to register touch even if the user is wearing “light work gloves.”

Another change is in the placement of the Recent, Home, and Back buttons. Those physical switches now have a landscape orientation rather than portrait.

It comes with an S-Pen housed in a slot on the sturdy case, and both the pen and the tablet are IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. Samsung claims it has a military-grade MIL-STD 810G certification for shock resistance, meaning it can take a pretty hard fall or heavy vibration without jarring anything loose.

Even though it sports a “Pro” moniker, the specs are more in line with mid-range devices. It has a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 670 CPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage, which is expandable to an additional 512GB via microSD slot.

It has a user-replaceable 7,500mAh battery that Samsung claims will last up to 15 hours under typical usage scenarios. For comparison, the Tab Active 2 touted only 11 hours of usage.

Other features include a fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C fast-charging, 13MP rear camera, and 8MP front-facing camera. It also has an auxiliary button on the top that can be programmed to open up a frequently used app quickly.

The Tab Active Pro also has support for DeX docks, which Samsung introduced last year. DeX allows the tablet to be connected to a monitor for a "desktop-like experience." The base model is available now and starts at $600. There is also an LTE version beginning at $680, but it will not arrive until November 15.