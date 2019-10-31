In a nutshell: With Project xCloud going into public preview, Microsoft is now testing another feature with Xbox insiders interested in streaming games from their console to an Android phone or tablet, much like the PlayStation 4's Remote Play experience that Sony recently enabled for all Android devices.

Xbox insiders in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings can now remotely stream games from their Xbox One to an Android phone or tablet. The preview of the Xbox Console Streaming feature was announced by Jonathan Hildebrandt on Xbox Wire, enabling testers to remotely play their owned/installed console games, including Xbox Game Pass titles. Jonathan adds that he's also been spending his lunch breaks playing 'Slay the Spire' with the feature through the company's internal employee takehome program.

While it may sound similar to Project xCloud, this game streaming feature is slightly different because it uses the home console as a server for streaming games to a remote device.

To participate in the preview, Xbox insiders living in the US or UK need an Xbox console enrolled in the Alpha or Alpha Skip-Ahead rings, an Android phone or tablet running at least 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Bluetooth 4.0 and a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One Wireless Controller.

A controller mount is also recommended for mobile testers, but not required. What they do require as the next step is to download the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app from Google Play for setting up the feature. The app will also do a network performance test to check for game streaming readiness.

The minimum network requirements specify the NAT type to be Open or Moderate, an upstream bandwidth of at least 4.75 Mbps (9 Mbps preferred), a network latency of 125 ms or less (<60 ms preferred) and the console's power mode set to Instant-on.

The preview doesn't support the original Xbox or Xbox 360 backward-compatible titles for now, but insiders can test the feature with their library of Xbox One games. Microsoft will expand Xbox Game Streaming to more rings and regions in the future, while those interested in the Xbox Insider Program to become part of such previews can get started here.