Through the looking glass: The reshoot shows just how far technology has come over the past three decades and highlights what is possible when you put a smartphone camera in the hands of a skilled cinematographer. It’s impressive enough when you watch the scene by itself but when compared side-by-side with the original, you get an even better sense of how the iPhone 11 Pro stacks up against the original 35mm footage.

Video Village, which hosts an online “digital university” to help aspiring filmmakers learn the craft, has put together a special treat for Halloween.

The outlet has recreated an iconic scene from 1987’s A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors without using any professional camera equipment. Instead, it was all filmed on an iPhone 11 Pro.

This isn’t some janky production, either. At the helm is none other than Roy H. Wagner, the very same cinematographer that was responsible for shooting the original scene more than 30 years ago.

Aside from the different actors and what is clearly a smaller prop budget, the two scenes are virtually identical.

Worth noting is that the team used the FiLMiC Pro app to capture their footage and edited it with DaVinci Resolve. Otherwise, it was all done with the iPhone.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.