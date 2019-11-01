Something to look forward to: The Fisker Ocean is one of the latest vehicles looking to make an entry into the electric SUV club. The crossover has been teased several times by CEO Henrik Fisker, and the latest images give a much better idea of what can be expected during its unveiling, when a working production-spec prototype will be shown on January 4, 2020.

Henrik Fisker calls his latest electric SUV the 'world’s most sustainable vehicle.' The Fisker brand in its previous iteration was once known for the Karma, a 4-door electric luxury sedan that was later sold as the Karma Revero under a new Chinese-owned company called Karma Automotive.

Fisker's latest electric SUV is set to rival the Tesla Model Y at a more affordable price point. A base price of under $40,000 will be further supplemented by an app-based leasing program with reservations going live on November 27, 2019.

"The future of mobility is about enjoying an electric vehicle without hassle, long-term commitment and the prohibitive high cost of ownership," said Fisker. "Driving the Fisker Ocean will be easy: through a flexible lease via a mobile app. And we take care of all the service and maintenance. Simply put, we’re introducing the future of hassle-free, fun and easy e-mobility."

The sleek-looking SUV is said to have an 80kWh battery pack that will be good for between 250 to 300 miles of range. There's also a solar roof that can add as much as 1,000 miles of free range per year. Two motors, one on each axle, will send power to all four wheels.

Given the vehicle's eco-credentials, the Ocean will reportedly be using rubber waste from the car's tire production "for several components" and also feature a vegan interior with carpets made from recycled nylon.

At the end of this month, Fisker plans to reveal the Ocean in full and begin taking reservations, while a working prototype will get a livestreamed unveiling early next year. The SUV will see small scale production beginning late 2021 with high-volume deliveries commencing in 2022.