Why it matters: There's no reason why you should pay for Apple TV+ in the first week, year or even longer given the numerous offers Apple is running to promote its brand new streaming video service. If you recently bought an iDevice or have an Apple Music student plan, you're get to try it out for free via an extended trial.

Apple’s long-rumored streaming video platform comes to fruition today with the launch of Apple TV+ in over 100 countries and regions.

The new service premieres with nine originals including The Morning Show, See and For All Mankind, each of which have their first three episodes available now. Additional episodes will debut weekly each Friday, we’re told.

Viewers also have access to all episodes of Dickinson as well as family / kid shows like Ghostwriter, Snoopy in Space and Helpsters. For the more mature viewer, there’s the documentary film The Elephant Queen and the first episode of Oprah’s Book Club which features a conversation with Ta-Nehisi Coates to discuss his novel The Water Dancer.

Other Apple originals premiering in the coming months include Servant (November 28), Truth Be Told (December 6), Little America, Hala and The Banker.

Apple TV+ retails for $4.99 per month once the free seven-day trial expires. Optionally, those who are subscribed to Apple Music’s student plan will get Apple TV+ free of charge through the duration of their membership. Furthermore, anyone that has purchased an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac from September 10, 2019, will also get a free one-year subscription to Apple TV+.

To sign up, simply open the Apple TV app or visit Apple TV on the web.

Next up is Disney+ which is schedule to debut on November 12.